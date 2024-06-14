Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Euros and Copa America are not the only international football tournaments this summer where Leeds players could be involved.

A Leeds United youngster’s international switch has been approved in view of possible representation at this summer’s Paris Olympics.

Twenty-year-old Leeds striker Mateo Joseph was born in Spain to British parents and received his first call up to the England under-20s squad last year after impressing on his move to the Whites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joseph, who Leeds signed from RCD Espanyol, went on to make ten appearances for England’s under-20s for whom he has scored twice but the forward was then called into the Spain under-21s squad for two games this March.

The striker featured in both of them, scoring a late winner in the under-21s Euros qualifier against Belgium, and Joseph’s change of nationality has now received Olympics approval ahead of this summer’s Games.

The Executive Board of the International Olympics Committee approved changes of nationality for 11 athletes on Thursday, with Joseph’s England to Spain switch among them.

It means the path is now clear for the young Whites ace to represent Spain at this summer’s Olympics which begin on July 24 and end on August 10. The men’s football tournament starts on the opening day with the final taking place on Friday, August 9 which is the Friday of the first weekend of the new EFL Championship season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whites left back Junior Firpo is expected to be named in the Dominican Republic squad as one of three overage players allowed. Men's teams are restricted to under-23 players (born on or after 1 January 2001) with a maximum of three overage players allowed.

Firpo and Joseph could even lock horns in the group stages of the tournament with Spain and Dominican Republic both in Group C along with Egypt and Uzbekistan.