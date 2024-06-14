Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United stories on the opening day of the summer transfer window.

Leeds United can now start to act on their summer plans with the transfer window open and ready for business. Focus among supporters will mostly be on Euro 2024 and Scotland’s opening game against hosts Germany, but recruitment teams up and down the country will be planning for a busy couple of months, particularly in West Yorkshire.

After last month’s heart-breaking play-off final defeat against Southampton at Wembley, Leeds must regroup and prepare for another long and gruelling Championship promotion push. The sale of one or two key players will be expected but chairman Paraag Marathe has also stressed the desire to strengthen and Daniel Farke will be backed. With all that in mind, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest headlines surrounding the club.

Double loan return eyed

Leeds are reportedly interested in welcoming back two of last season’s loan stars, but face difficulties in securing either. The Athletic reports that both Joe Rodon and Connor Roberts are being weighed up for a return to Elland Road, having impressed to differing degrees during their respective temporary spells before returning to Tottenham and Burnley respectively.

Rodon was a pillar of Farke’s side last season and one of Leeds’ most consistent performers, with only three players - Ethan Ampadu, Illan Meslier and Georginio Rutter - racking up more league minutes while the Welshman struck up strong partnerships with both Ampadu and Pascal Struijk. Roberts arrived in January and while fitness issues limited his minutes, the right-back scored a brilliant goal against Leicester City and is proven quality at Championship-level.

But securing deals for either will be no easy task, with Rodon in particular a challenge after parent club Tottenham extended his contract for another year, putting them in a strong negotiating position. Leeds may be inclined to propose another season-long loan with an option to buy but if Premier League teams meet Rodon’s valuation, there may be little chance. Roberts’ future at Burnley will likely not be decided until a new manager is appointed, following Vincent Kompany’s shock move to Bayern Munich.

Gray family stance

Archie Gray continues to attract interest from top Premier League clubs but will lean towards staying at Leeds for at least another season, according to journalist Ben Jacobs. The 18-year-old is thought to be on the radar of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea among others, following an outstanding breakthrough campaign at Elland Road, looking comfortable at right-back or in central midfield.

But while approaches from Champions League clubs might be tempting, Gray has benefitted from being a first-team regular at Leeds and such consistent football will not come higher up. The teenager is widely expected to be moved into midfield if he remains at Elland Road and Jacobs believes that is the most likely prospect.