The latest round of top flight fixtures is only just in the books and several Premier League clubs are already back in action this evening including Leeds United.

Javi Gracia’s side have a huge clash with Nottingham Forest at Elland Road with just one point separating the Whites in 18th and their visitors in 16th as both battle against relegation. Meanwhile, there is plenty of transfer news going on behind the scenes as the rumour mill keeps turning.

Leeds are reportedly ‘keeping tabs’ on an 18-year old star who has been described as ‘awesome’ by his current club boss but Liverpool are also said to have scouted the player. Meanwhile, Newcastle United are said to be the ‘top option’ for a former Whites star who could be on the move again soon. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news headlines on Tuesday, April 4:

Leeds United and Liverpool ‘keeping tabs’ on George Hall

According to the Daily Mail, Leeds United and Liverpool scouts were at Birmingham City on Saturday to see teenager George Hall in action. Following their 1-0 win over promotion chasing Blackburn Rovers, Blues’ boss John Eustace described the teenager as ‘awesome’ following his standout performance.

The Yorkshire club are said to be ‘admirers’ of the England under 19 international who has been in fine form for both club and the young national side this season. However, competition looks to be hot for his signature with clubs in Italy and Germany also reportedly interested.

Newcastle United ‘set to be top option’ for Kalvin Phillips this summer

Newcastle United are set to emerge as a top option for Kalvin Phillips if he has to look away from Manchester City this summer, claim Give Me Sport. The former Elland Road favourite completed a £45 million move to the Etihad Stadium last summer but has struggled for regular game time this campaign.