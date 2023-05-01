Leeds United and West Ham United monitor Ligue 1 star as Whites eye Man Utd target

Leeds United and West Ham United are reportedly involved in a six-way battle for Strasbourg forward Habib Diallo.

Football Insider have claimed both Premier League clubs have dispatched scouts to watch the Senegal international frontman in action in recent weeks after his form inspired his side in their battle against relegation from Ligue 1. Despite not scoring in front of a whole host of scouts in Friday night’s 2-1 home defeat against Lyon, Diallo has scored 17 goals in 32 league appearances this season as Strasbourg fight against the drop.

With six games remaining, they are one of four clubs looking to remain in the top tier of French football - although it seems likely Diallo will earn a move away from the club this summer after Strasbourg instructed agent Mark McKay to sell the striker to interested parties ahead of the summer transfer window. The report also suggests Leicester City, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Burnley are interested in Diallo, who has three goals in 16 senior appearances for Senegal.

Whites named as potential suitors for Manchester United target

Leeds are reportedly set to provide competition to old rivals Manchester United for the signing of Sweden international Leopold Wahlstedt. The Red Devils are said to be considering a move for the goalkeeper as doubt remains over the future of Dean Henderson. The England stopper has spent the season on loan at Nottingham Forest and is believed to be keen to make a permanent move away from Old Trafford in search of regular first-team football.