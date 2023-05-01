Leeds limped to a fourth defeat from their last five games in Sunday's clash at Bournemouth as a 4-1 defeat left United just one point clear of the drop zone with only four games left. Ayling has readily admitted that United's display on the south coast was “not good enough” and fronted up to the fact that there is "worry" within the Whites camp about the club's position with only a quartet of games left.

Aying, though, has issued a Whites rallying cry in United’s bid for survival and highlighted how his team can at least start from the platform of still being above the division’s bottom three. Speaking post match after Sunday’s reverse on the south coast, Ayling was asked how bleak the situation was at Leeds and how worried he was."Of course we're worried but we are still where we are," said the Whites defender. "We are fifth from bottom so we ain't slipped in there yet. We've got four games like every other team down there but we're fifth from bottom and we've stayed out of it for now but we know as a team that we've got to find a result from somewhere."

Leeds are only ahead of fourth-bottom Nottingham Forest on goal difference and one point clear of third-bottom Leicester City who in turn are another point clear of second-bottom Everton. But Leicester’s superior goal difference means that Leeds will definitely drop down to 17th place following the conclusion of Monday evening’s clash between Leicester and Everton at the King Power.

RALLYING CRY: From Leeds United defender Luke Ayling. Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images.

It all means that Leeds will head for next Saturday’s clash at league leaders and long odds-on title favourites Manchester City only outside of the division’s drop zone on goal difference with just four games left.

Three of United’s final four games are against teams in the top six as a home clash against Newcastle United follows next weekend’s date at the Etihad. An Elland Road showdown against Tottenham Hotspur presents the club’s final game of the season following the trip to West Ham United.