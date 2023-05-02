The Athletic reported on Monday night the 68-year-old is being strongly considered as Gracia’s future remains uncertain following Sunday’s 4-1 loss to Bournemouth.

Leeds slipped to 17th in the table on Monday night following Leicester City’s 2-2 draw with Everton, with the Foxes ahead of the Whites on goal difference and Nottingham Forest also level on points but below them on goal difference.

After winning three of his first six games in charge at Elland Road in the Premier League, things have taken a downward turn for Gracia. Leeds have lost four of their last five games, including heavy defeats to Crystal Palace, Liverpool and the Cherries.

Allardyce has been out of work since leaving West Brom in 2021. He was tasked with keeping the club in the Premier League after being appointed in December 2020 but stepped down following the club’s relegation.

Carragher understands the thinking at Elland Road to consider Gracia’s position and feels Allardyce is the best man to tighten up Leeds’ defence. The Whites have conceded 67 goals this term, more than any other club.

“It sounds crazy and we never used to think this could happen in our league, but the stakes are so high I think I could probably understand it,” said Carragher on Monday Night Football.

“There is such an ill-feeling at the club right now in terms of the connection between him and the supporters. They’re not happy. They showed that frustration to him at Bournemouth.”

He added: “I don’t think Sam Allardyce has ever come in this late. He’s normally come in with a January transfer window to bring his own players in and have time to change it.

“But I think it would be a decent appointment. Whether the crowd get behind it, I’m not so sure. I don’t know how Leeds supporters would react to Sam Allardyce.

“But in terms of trying to make them more solid and better defensively, there’s probably no one better out there.”