Leeds United are reportedly showing an interest in Queens Park Rangers midfielder Sam Field - but face competition for his signature from Premier League newcomers Burnley.

The former West Bromwich Albion man joined Rangers on an initial loan deal in February 2021 before making a permanent switch to Loftus Road three months later. Field’s impressive displays reportedly captured the attention of a number of Premier League clubs in January but he remained in West London, ending the season with three goals and two assists in 48 appearances in all competition.

The 25-year-old midfielder will enter the final year of his current contract this summer and there has been little progress over a possible extension. Football Insider have claimed Field is attracting interest from Burnley as Vincent Kompany prepares his side for a return to the top tier - but also suggests the former England Under-20 star is also on Leeds’ radar.

Leeds United youngster Sonny Perkins is reportedly attracting interest from three second tier clubs.

The England Under-19 star moved to Elland Road last summer and went on to score 13 goals and provide three assists for the Whites second string, as well as scoring his first senior goal in the dramatic 2-2 draw at Cardiff City in an FA Cup third round tie in January. However, with the new season approaching, The Whites are considering what to do with the youngster as they look to aid his development and help him realise his obvious potential.