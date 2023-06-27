The summer transfer window has been open for a few weeks now and clubs across the Premier League and EFL have already been busy doing deals.

However, there isn’t expected to be any major incomigns or outgoings at Elland Road until after Leeds have confirmed their new head coach - a process that has reportedly begun to frustrate supporters. Despite the lack of movement so far, there are still plenty of Leeds United transfer news stories doing the rounds as the rumour mill keeps turning.

Aston Villa are just one of several clubs to be linked with one of Leeds United’s current stars, who is expected to leave this summer, but a new report claims the players would not be considered a ‘priority’ signings for Unai Emery’s side. Elsewhere, another report claims that the Whites are very much interested in signing a Coventry City star and that he would be a ‘realistic’ get for the Yorkshire club. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Tuesday, June 27:

Leeds United star ‘isn’t a priority’ for Aston Villa

Several current Leeds United first team players are expected to leave the club this summer and Tyler Adams is just one who has been linked with multiple clubs in recent weeks. One of those sides is Aston Villa but Mike McGrath, a reporter for The Telegraph who was speaking on TalkSPORT, says the Birmingham side will be ‘overtaken’ by the likes of Liverpool in the race to sign the USA international.

That is because midfield signings ‘are not a priority position’ that Unai Emery is looking to recruit this summer. McGrath said: “The situation with Tyler Adams is that he is liked by Aston Villa in that position. My understanding is that it’s not the priority position for them, at the moment.”

Coventry City man is a ‘realistic target’ for Whites

Leeds United will be ‘at the table’ to sign Coventry City’s Gustavo Hamer this summer. That’s according to an article from FootballFanCast which quotes Sky Sports pundit and former Whites stopper Elland Road Paul Robinson.

