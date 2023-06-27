Willy Gnonto’s agent says his client will want to remain in the Premier League after an impressive first season at Leeds United.

The Italian has been linked with a move away from Elland Road since the club’s relegation on the final day of the 2022-23 campaign.

Gnonto is currently with Italy Under-21s at the UEFA Euro Under-21s Championship. He scored in a 3-2 win over Switzerland on Sunday, having come on as sub in their 2-1 loss to France in their previous game.

Up next is a clash with Norway on Wednesday and speaking to Calciomercato in Italy, Gnonto’s agent Claudio Vigorelli says the player’s focus is on his exploits with Italy before holding talks with Leeds over his future.

He said: “I say that we are concentrated on the national team and the European championship. Then we have to talk to Leeds and we'll see, but I think there will be options.

“The Premier League experience has been fantastic for him and I think he wants to continue in that direction . Then in football everything can be. But right now the focus is on the national team."

Gnonto joined Leeds last summer from FC Zurich, with initial plans to play in the club’s Under-21s side. He played just five times for the academy team before forcing his way into Jesse Marsch’s plans.