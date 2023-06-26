Leeds United are considering a loan move for Manchester United youngster Amad, as they seek to bolster their wide options for the 2023-24 Championship campaign.

Jack Harrison and Willy Gnonto are being linked with moves away from Elland Road following the Whites' relegation. Gnonto is attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs while Harrison, as reported by the YEP last week, has a number of top-flight offers on the table, as well as an option to move abroad.

Amad joined the Red Devils from Atalanta for £20m in January 2021, and is expected to spend another season away from the club after an impressive spell with Sunderland.

The 20-year-old joined the Black Cats last summer, and scored 14 goals in 42 appearances as the club reached the Championship play-offs in their first season back in the second tier.

The Mirror reports the player is set to join Man United on their pre-season tour but another loan move looks likely for the player who also spent six months with Scottish giants Rangers in 2022, scoring three goals in 13 appearances.

The Ivorian can play in a number of positions. He was used predominantly as a right winger at Sunderland but was also deployed in attacking midfield and at centre-forward.

He played alongside Leeds forward Joe Gelhardt last term, as the Whites youngster joined the Black Cats on loan for the second half of the Championship season.

Erik ten Hag is said to want Amad to join one of the promoted Championship sides from last term but the Mirror claims that will not put Leeds off trying to seal a loan deal for the player.