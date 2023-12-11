Leeds United and Bournemouth 'set' for transfer battle over former Rangers man

Leeds United have been named as possible suitors for a former Liverpool and Rangers winger.

Leeds United are reportedly ready to revisit their interest in a former target as the Elland Road hierarchy prepare for the January transfer window.

The Whites were heavily linked with a move for former Liverpool winger Ryan Kent during his time with Scottish giants Rangers and were said to be in the race for his signature prior to his exit from Ibrox last summer.

Ryan Kent in action for Rangers in February 2023

The 27-year-old opted to join Turkish giants Fenerbahce and immediately set his sights of impressing with the Super Lig side. At his unveiling, he said: "It's an honour to be joining Fenerbahce. After speaking to the club I am aware of the visions and targets for next season and I look forward to helping my team achieve those goals, starting with the Super Cup next month.”

However, Kent’s time in Turkey has been underwhelming and he has made one league start for his new side as they have race to the top of the table. His struggles to find a regular place in the side have reportedly led Fenerbahce to make Kent available for loan in January and TEAMtalk have revealed the Turkish side are willing to negotiate a deal with an option of a permanent move at the end of the season.

The report names Leeds and Bournemouth as willing suitors for Kent, who was once tipped for an England call-up after he hit a stunning run of form during his time with Rangers. It would not be the first time Leeds had gone into a transfer battle with the South Coast club after the Cherries pipped the Whites to the signing of Max Aarons during the summer and also secured deals for Leeds duo Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra.