Leeds United are finally back in action this weekend when they take on Aston Villa.

The Whites will have gone 29 days without action by the time they return from the international break this weekend, and fans will be delighted by the return of club action.

It has been a solid start to the season from Jesse Marsch’s men, and it will be interesting to see how they stand up against a Villa side with similar ambitions this season.

Leeds have been forced to wait to bounce back from their heavy defeat to Brentford last time out, but they will get their chance here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Villa won last time out, but they are still one point behind Leeds despite playing a game more.

Leeds United injury news

Heading into this weekend’s clash, Leeds have a number of injury issues, but there should be good news over Rodrigo, who is on course to return from a dislocated shoulder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rasmus Kristensen is back in action, while Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling have both featured for the under-21s as they work towards fitness.

Junior Firpo and Patrick Bamford can also be added to that list, while Stuart Dallas remains out with a long-term issue.

Aston Villa injury news

Aston Villa have lost Boubacar Kamara ahead of this one, with L’Equipe reporting the midfielder faces six to seven weeks on the sidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucas Digne will be out for around 2-3 weeks, according to the same report, while Matty Cash remains out with a hamstring injury.

Diego Carlos is out for much of the season - if not all of it - after picking up a ruptured Achilles early in the season.

Steven Gerrard has some issues defensively here, particularly at full-back, with Cash and Digne sidelined for the trip to Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad