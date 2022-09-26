Rasmus Kristensen missed Leeds United’s last Premier League fixture over three weeks ago but has recovered to play a part for Denmark this month.

The right-back featured in both UEFA Nations League fixtures contested by the Danes in September, including a 2-0 win over World Cup champions France.

Kristensen played 90 minutes before being brought off in the closing stages at Copenhagen’s Parken Stadion on Sunday night, earning a tenth cap for his country.

Denmark's forward Andreas Skov Olsen (L) celebrates scoring the 2-0 goal with his team-mate Denmark's defender Rasmus Kristensen during the UEFA Nations League football match between Denmark and France in Copenhagen on September 25, 2022. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Denmark’s victory over the French could have led Kristensen and co to the Nations League Finals next summer, if not for Croatia’s result over Austria.

At one stage, Denmark topped Nations League Group A1, only for Croatia to go in front and eventually see out a 3-1 win, therefore topping the standings instead, usurping the Danish side by a point.

Denmark will remain in Nations League A for the competition’s next cycle, unlike England and Wales who were relegated.

Additionally, there was no indication that Kristensen’s stoppage time withdrawal was anything other than tactical and given his 90-minute outing, suggests he will be available for selection by Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch this coming weekend as United return to Premier League action.

Unlike Leeds, who post a clean bill of health except for existing absentee Stuart Dallas, Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa are without a number of key players for their visit to Elland Road on Sunday.