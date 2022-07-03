Leeds United and AC Milan submit transfer ‘request’ for Serie A star

Leeds United and Serie A giants AC Milan have reportedly made an enquiry for Sassuolo midfielder Hamed Traore.

The 22-year-old broke through the academy ranks at Empoli before secure a two-year loan deal to join Sassuolo ahead of the 2019/20 season.

That move was turned into a permanent deal last summer and Traore went on to enjoy an impressive campaign with I Neroverdi, scoring eight goals in 32 appearances in all competitions.

His form earned a maiden call-up to the Ivory Coast squad and Traore made his senior international debut in September last year when he replaced former Chelsea winger Jeremie Boga in a 2-1 World Cup qualifier win against Cameroon.

Leeds are believed to have watched his progress over the last six months but face competition from Serie A champions Milan, who are said to be keen to keep the attacking midfielder in Italy as they mount a defence of their title.

Italian news outlet Corriere dello Sport have now carried an interview with Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali as he addressed the interest from the Whites in Traore and speculation other members of their squad could depart.

He said: “We have received a request (from Leeds), but I repeat, we will not sell all of them.”

Traore is said to be on the Whites’ shortlist as they prepare to replace Brazilian star Raphinha.

The winger is the subject of interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea - but La Liga giants Barcelona have now confirmed they have held talks over a possible deal.

Speaking to Spanish outlet Sport, Barca president Joan Laporta said: “We have spoken with Leeds. I don’t think it will offend them (to say so) because we have spoken personally (with Raphinha) and we are in communication, but there are also other clubs that want Raphinha and have made their offers.