Leeds consider themselves to be in a strong position thanks to the offer put forward by the Blues, one that could surpass £60m if the add-ons are fulfilled, and the fact that the phone continues to ring as other clubs express interest and make enquiries.

And with the player still believed to be harbouring hopes that he can make the switch to Barcelona, the Catalan club may yet emerge from their slumber and re-enter the race as a serious runner, though even as fresh reports suggest that Deco has been at Camp Nou for talks, the question mark remains over Barcelona's ability to match Chelsea's bid. The Spanish side have, however, confirmed a deal with Sixth Street to sell 10 per cent of their LaLiga TV rights for €207.5m, for 25 years.

The finish line is not yet in sight but Leeds' July 10 pre-season trip to Australia is just around the bend and although there is currently little expectation that Raphinha will be on the flight to the Gold Coast, the tour may act as a hard deck of sorts for interested clubs and focus minds a little more sharply on getting a deal over the line.

Arsenal were the first to put a bid on the table for the Brazilian international this summer, although it didn't come close to matching the Whites' valuation of their star attacker. The Gunners' interest is not thought to have gone away.

Unless there is a sudden change, it's likely that Kalvin Phillips will still be the first of the pair to depart Elland Road. The midfielder will imminently return from his summer holiday in order to conclude a move to Manchester City and that could take place either side of the weekend, depending on how quickly it can be finalised.

The other business between the Premier League champions and Leeds is also due to be brought to fruition in the next few days. Darko Gyabi is likely to undergo a medical on Friday ahead of a £5m move from the Etihad and will join up with Jesse Marsch's already-underway pre-season programme in order to begin his fight for a place in the first team squad.

CLUB MATES? Thiago Silva slides in to tackle Leeds United's Brazilian midfielder Raphinha at Stamford Bridge. The Brazilian internationals could become team-mates at Chelsea, who are out in front in the race for the winger. Pic: Getty