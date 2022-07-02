We haven’t heard once this summer that the club want another senior left-back. You could never rule out a move for Gjanni Alioski given his close proximity with the club and his history here, but it’s not something that’s being worked on right now. You have to think that a young left-back would be an ideal signing for the Under 21s, at the very least, because with Stuart Dallas out Junior Firpo is the last experienced man standing in that position. Leif Davis is back at the club and fully involved so that may be where Leeds are putting their hope, if Firpo is unavailable. Now that Liam McCarron has joined Stoke, though, in my mind, it’s still an area in need of more depth. Firpo showed towards the end of the season that he might have been turning a corner in terms of adapting to the division but he’s going to require an improved second season to convince everyone, defensively in particular. Marsch asks a lot of his full-backs, it’s a big job for anyone in that position.