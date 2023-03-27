The first international break of 2023 comes to an end in a few days with England having already kicked off their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign in sensational style.

Gareth Southgate’s boys beat Italy and Ukraine but there are still a host of other fixtures, including for the likes of Scotland and Wales, to be played before all players return to their respective clubs. Leeds United will return to action on Saturday as they face a daunting trip to the Emirates Stadium to face Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Meanwhile, the rumour mill keeps turning and an ‘update’ on a former Whites star claims the Yorkshire club would ‘jump’ at the chance to bring him back to Elland Road. Elsewhere, a current Leeds player has spoken to a publication in his home country about his future at the club while on international duty. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Monday, March 27:

‘I will take the time to think about my future with a clear head’ - Leeds United ace on transfer talk

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has given an interview to French publication Ouest-France, via Sport Witness, where he has spoken about his future at the club amid previous talk of a potential summer exit. Several clubs had been linked with the stopper including Tottenham Hotspur.

In the interview, the French youth international said: “I have to be good because no one will come looking for me if I am not. And if I am asked, I will take the time to think about my future with a clear head.”

Leeds United ‘would jump at the chance’ to bring back Raphinha

Per a report from Football Insider, Leeds United would “jump at the chance” to bring Raphinha back to the club this summer. The Barcelona winger is said to potentially be ready to return to England.