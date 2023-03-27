Kalvin Phillips has admitted the start of his Man City career has been “very difficult” but stands by his move as “one of the best decisions” he has made.

The former Leeds United man joined Pep Guardiola’s side for an estimated £42m in the summer but has seen just 56 minutes of Premier League action.

In total, he has played 344 minutes across league, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup games. He played the full match as England won in Italy last week but was an unused substitute for Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Ukraine.

Phillips did spend time out this season with a shoulder injury but still won his fitness battle to make it to the World Cup in Qatar.

However, Guardiola publicly criticised him for not arriving “in the best condition to train and play” upon his return to England as he was an unused sub for December’s Elland Road clash.

The midfielder was prepared for a tough fight to get into City’s starting XI on a regular basis and is still up for the challenge.

“It’s been very difficult to be honest,” he told the Premier League’s official YouTube channel.

“I knew as soon as I came into the team that I wasn’t going to be playing week-in week-out.

“I was going to have to build my way in and even now I’m still at that stage of building myself into the team.

“I’ve enjoyed it a lot and I’ve learnt a lot as well from the players and the manager, it’s been one of the best decisions I’ve made.”

