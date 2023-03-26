The Italian teenager appeared to twist his ankle 20 minutes into the game and was deemed unable to carry on by the national team’s medical staff. Gnonto was substituted shortly after receiving treatment on the pitch and showed visible frustration as he made his way off the pitch.

Leeds defender Max Wober also picked up an injury whilst on Austria duty this week, returning to Thorp Arch prematurely for assessment by the club’s medical staff. Austria’s official social media accounts disclosed that Wober’s issue was a hamstring problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the other hand, Gnonto’s injury appears to be a twisted ankle and was withdrawn by Italy boss Roberto Mancini to avoid injuring the area further.

Gnonto will return to Leeds this coming week where head of medicine and performance Rob Price and the club’s medical team will determine the severity of the ankle problem.