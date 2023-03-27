Injury latest ahead of Leeds United’s Premier League trip to Arsenal with 4 ruled out and 5 doubts after Willy Gnonto concern - gallery
Leeds United return to Premier League action against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon
Leeds United headed into the international break in high spirits after beating Premier League relegation rivals Wolves 4-2 earlier this month.
The Whites shot themselves up to 14th with that victory but remain just two points above the bottom three with nine sides currently in a relegation battle.
At the other end of the table, Arsenal are eight points clear at the top of the table after beating Crystal Palace 4-1 in their final game before the internationals.
The Gunners have played a game more than closest challengers Man City, who host Liverpool on Saturday lunchtime.
The international break has saw injury concerns emerge for Max Wober and Willy Gnonto after the former returned early from duty with Austria while the latter was forced off during Italy’s win on Sunday night.
Ahead of Leeds’ visit to the Emirates Stadium, we run through the injury status of each player who is doubtful for the game.