Injury latest ahead of Leeds United’s Premier League trip to Arsenal with 4 ruled out and 5 doubts after Willy Gnonto concern - gallery

Leeds United return to Premier League action against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 26th Mar 2023, 20:42 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 07:00 BST

Leeds United headed into the international break in high spirits after beating Premier League relegation rivals Wolves 4-2 earlier this month.

The Whites shot themselves up to 14th with that victory but remain just two points above the bottom three with nine sides currently in a relegation battle.

At the other end of the table, Arsenal are eight points clear at the top of the table after beating Crystal Palace 4-1 in their final game before the internationals.

The Gunners have played a game more than closest challengers Man City, who host Liverpool on Saturday lunchtime.

The international break has saw injury concerns emerge for Max Wober and Willy Gnonto after the former returned early from duty with Austria while the latter was forced off during Italy’s win on Sunday night.

Ahead of Leeds’ visit to the Emirates Stadium, we run through the injury status of each player who is doubtful for the game.

The defender will prematurely return toThorp Arch this week after picking up a hamstring injury during Austria’s 4-1 win over Azerbaijan on Friday night.

1. Max Wober - DOUBT

The Arsenal defender underwent season-ending surgery last week after picking up a knee problem in the Europa League.

2. Takehiro Tomiyasu - OUT

At the end of January, Arsenal announced the midfielder would be out for an extended period of time after a “significant injury to his right knee”. No return date has been set as of yet.

3. Mohamed Elneny - OUT

The Northern Irishman’s return date is still unclear as he continues to recover from a serious leg break he suffered 11 months ago.

4. Stuart Dallas - OUT

ArsenalLeeds UnitedPremier League