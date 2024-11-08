Leeds United are back in Championship action this weekend

Leeds United are back in action this weekend with a home clash against QPR. The Whites are looking to bounce back from their 1-0 loss away at Millwall last time out.

Daniel Farke’s side are sat in 3rd place in the Championship table as they eye promotion back to the Premier League. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the club...

Loan man hailed

Patrick Bamford has said Sam Greenwood was ‘ridiculous’ at free-kick’s during their time at Leeds together. The attacking midfielder, who is 22-years-old, is currently out on loan with fellow second tier outfit Preston North End.

He was given the green light to link up with the Lilywhites this past summer on a temporary basis to get some more game time under his belt. The former Sunderland and Arsenal man has scored five goals already for the Lancashire side in all competitions.

Bamford has said on the My Mates a Footballer Podcast: “Well, if I think back to when Jesse (Marsch) was manager, we had, under Marcelo (Bielsa), we’d seen the 21s play quite a bit. Sam Greenwood was in the 21s. He was honestly, every time there was a free kick, he was putting it in and he was ridiculous at it,” he said.“And then he started training with the first team like a bit later. Anyway, when he finally came up to the first team and was playing, like as soon as he came on the pitch, like there wasn’t even a discussion. It was just like, Sam, you’re taking it. But honestly, he’s top-drawer at free kicks”.

Former Leeds ace latest

Former Leeds winger Raphinha is not ‘keen’ on a return to England amid ‘interest’ from Manchester City. According to former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown, the player would prefer to stay in Spain at this moment in time and isn’t interested in a switch back to the Premier League at this stage of his career. The forward has five goals in four Champions League appearances this term, along with seven in 12 La Liga games. He also has eight assists across both competitions.

Brown has told Football Insider: “I’ve heard City could look to sign a big-name winger. They feel the squad could be strengthened in that position – that would be for next summer. They’ve got (Jeremy) Doku, Savinho, Jack Grealish and people like that – but there have been suggestions they want to add a real game-changer to their squad.

“There’s been some talk that Raphinha could be available if Barcelona are still struggling financially. I was a big fan of his when he was at Leeds, every time I saw him play he made a difference. But I was concerned that he didn’t seem to like the physicality of English football.”

He added: “Now he’s gone to Barcelona and he’s been fantastic for them, playing with some top players. So yes, I’m sure City would be interested, but I’m not convinced that he would be looking to move away from Barcelona or back to England from what I’ve heard. Especially given the form he’s put together out there, he looks like he’s become a key part of that team.”