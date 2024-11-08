A fresh blow has ruled a star man out of Saturday’s Leeds v QPR clash.

Leeds United’s weekend visitors Queens Park Rangers have been hit by a fresh injury blow which has ruled a star man out of Saturday’s trip to Elland Road.

Morocco international attacking midfielder Ilias Chair suffered a knee injury during the first half of Tuesday evening’s 4-1 defeat at home to Middlesbrough and the 27-year-old was substituted during the half-time break.

The Belgian-born star was then set for further assessment and Rs boss Marti Cifuentes has now revealed that Chair will definitely miss Saturday afternoon’s clash in West Yorkshire.

“He was not very good after the (Middlesbrough) game, he had a lot of pain in the knee,” said the Rs boss to the club’s official website. “He went for some tests and we will know more in the evening but it looks like there is some knee affection there.”

The Rs boss also provided updates on injured quartet Harrison Ashby, Michael Frey, Kenneth Paal and Morgan Fox.

Cifuentes added: “We need to make some last tests with Ashby. We know Paal, Fox and Frey are in the last part of their recovery, we will see if they manage to be available for this game or after the international break.”

Jack Colback and Karamoko Dembele also have knee injuries whilst Jack Clarke-Salter has been nursing a calf issue.