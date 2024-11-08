Leeds dropped out of the division’s automatic promotion places and back down to third after a big boost for Sheffield United who moved second with Tuesday night’s last gasp 2-1 success at Bristol City. Daniel Farke’s Whites then needed a victory from the following night's clash at Millwall to go back into the division’s automatic spots yet Leeds suffered the blow of a first defeat in nine via a 1-0 loss.

The reverse left third-placed Leeds two points behind second-placed Sheffield United and opened the door for both leaders Sunderland and fourth-placed Burnley to steal a march on Farke’s Whites. Yet both teams had to settle for a point, Sunderland held to a goalless draw at Wednesday night’s hosts Preston North End and Burnley’s Thursday night contest at West Brom also failing to produce a single goal.