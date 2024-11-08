Bookies' new predicted final Championship table after Leeds United blow, Sheffield United boost and missed Burnley and Sunderland chance

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 8th Nov 2024, 14:49 BST
A Leeds United blow was delivered amid fresh twists for key rivals – leading to a new predicted final Championship table from the bookmakers.

Leeds dropped out of the division’s automatic promotion places and back down to third after a big boost for Sheffield United who moved second with Tuesday night’s last gasp 2-1 success at Bristol City. Daniel Farke’s Whites then needed a victory from the following night's clash at Millwall to go back into the division’s automatic spots yet Leeds suffered the blow of a first defeat in nine via a 1-0 loss.

The reverse left third-placed Leeds two points behind second-placed Sheffield United and opened the door for both leaders Sunderland and fourth-placed Burnley to steal a march on Farke’s Whites. Yet both teams had to settle for a point, Sunderland held to a goalless draw at Wednesday night’s hosts Preston North End and Burnley’s Thursday night contest at West Brom also failing to produce a single goal.

Ahead of the final round of games before the November international break, Leeds are five points behind leaders Sunderland and two behind the second-placed Blades but still two points ahead of fourth-placed Burnley. It’s all led to a fresh verdict from the bookmakers on how they think the final table will present itself and here is the full new rundown based on the very latest odds.

Relegation odds: 4-11.

1. 24th: Portsmouth (relegated)

Relegation odds: 4-11. Photo: Alex Davidson

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 4-6.

2. 23rd: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 4-6. Photo: Danny Lawson

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 6-4.

3. 22nd: Queens Park Rangers (relegated)

Relegation odds: 6-4. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 9-4.

4. 21st: Oxford United

Relegation odds: 9-4. Photo: Warren Little

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 9-2.

5. 20th: Preston North End

Relegation odds: 9-2. Photo: Richard Sellers

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 5-1.

6. 19th: Cardiff City

Relegation odds: 5-1. Photo: Dan Mullan

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleySheffield UnitedSunderlandDaniel Farke
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice