Leeds fans rate their favourite matchday snacks, with pies so hot “you get it in the first minute and finish it in the 78th because it’s that warm”.

Food and drink is a key staple of all football fans’ matchday experience. From meat and potato pies (or potato and meat!), pasties and burgers to chips with all the unusual sauces and toppings you can think of, matchday scran is something you just can’t do without.

But what food and drink is your club famous for? We visited the home of Leeds United - Elland Road - on a matchday to ask supporters what their go-to snacks are and what makes them so special.

We heard about the wide variety of food on offer, with pies, burgers and fish and chips all being firm fan favourites. Watch some of the hilarious responses below.

One supporter said: “You’ve got to have a chicken balti pie haven’t you? It’s not matchday without a chicken balti pie and it’s got to be properly burnt as well, it’s like it’s cooked on reactor three in Chernobyl. You get it in the first minute and finish it in the 78th because it’s that warm!”

Another seasoned match-goer said: “I’ve been coming to Elland Road for 50 years so it’s changed quite a lot. The fish and chips shop is the first port of call normally but habits change and kick-off changes, so the time that you eat is different. All the burger outlets and free traders are excellent really”.

Graveleys Fish and Chips added: “It’s absolutely brilliant. The fans are fantastic, we have the best fans in the country, might be the best in the world. It’s something special when it’s matchday, people become friends. We’ve been seeing exactly the same customers for more than 10 years, since I was here, and it’s a very special relationship.”

