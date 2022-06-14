Ahead of Thursday morning's fixtures release, our Tuesday morning round-up piece brings you all the latest Whites headlines in one place.

Newcastle United reportedly 'priced out' out of move for Whites star

Newcastle United have reportedly been priced out of a £30m move for Leeds United winger Jack Harrison. (Telegraph).

WAITING GAME: When it comes to the future of Leeds United star Raphinha, above. Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Barcelona's Raphinha negotiating tactic leaves Leeds United with two-week transfer stalemate

Raphinha's Leeds United future could be decided within three weeks as Barcelona weigh up their options in the transfer market.

Key transfer window decisions ahead after plans went awry for Leeds United academy graduates

The 2021/22 season did not go quite as planned for a trio who grew up together at Leeds United.

Leeds United's pre-season schedule revealed as dates and times for Australia fixtures land

Leeds United's pre-season schedule has been revealed as dates and times for the club's fixtures in Australia have landed.

Leeds United's Alfie McCalmont among crop of young players at the centre of Ian Baraclough's Northern Ireland 'rebuild'

Leeds United midfielder Alfie McCalmont is one of a number of young players Ian Baraclough is hoping will help to 'rebuild' the Northern Ireland national team.

Bayern Munich already given Marc Roca verdict Leeds United fans will love

Julian Nagelsmann has previously had some interesting things to say about Leeds United transfer option Marc Roca.