Leeds United are nearing an agreement to bring Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca to Elland Road, according to reports.

As per continental outlet Marca, Jesse Marsch’s men are closing in on a deal for the 25-year-old, and could secure his services for around £12.8 million.

The Spaniard does boast Champions League experience, but has struggled for minutes in Germany in recent times, and was limited to just four Bundesliga starts last term.

In large part, that is a reflection of the quality of talent at Bayern’s disposal, with both Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka acting as direct competition in the heart of midfield.

But on the rare occasions that Roca was given an opportunity to prove his worth, he endeared himself greatly with manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Speaking after a 5-0 victory over Stuttgart in December, during which the ex-Espanyol star was deployed in a deep-lying role behind Thomas Muller and Jamal Musiala, the German coach said: “I praised him in the dressing room after the game. I don’t usually praise individual players in front of the others but today he deserved it.

“We know he’s a good footballer, but the way he fought and gave everything was impressive. I love the kind of players who prove the coach wrong and show him it was a mistake not to play them often. He did extremely well today.”