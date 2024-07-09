Leeds United academy pair 'poised' for moves as attacker update emerges

Elland Road. | Getty Images

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines as Daniel Farke continues plans for another Championship promotion push.

Leeds United aren’t rushing into any transfer deals this summer as they wait for the right targets to become available. They are gearing up for another year in the Championship.

Promotion to the Premier League is the aim for the Whites. With that in mind, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder latest

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds midfielder Glen Kamara has been linked with a move to Rennes over recent times. In this latest update, their Sporting Director Frederic Massara has refused to be drawn on the speculation.

He has said, as per a report by Get French Football News: “He is a Leeds player, a good player, definitely interesting, but of course, we are interested in lots of players, some of which have not yet been revealed and could arrive, even quickly.”

Kamara, who is 28-years-old, moved to Elland Road 12 months ago following the Whites’ relegation to the second tier. He has since made 42 appearances in all competitions, 37 of which have come in the league.

The former Arsenal man was on the books at Rangers from 2018 to 2023 and played 193 games for the Glasgow outfit, chipping in with nine goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summerville update

According to TEAMtalk, Brighton and Hove Albion are ‘out of the running’ to sign Crysencio Summerville in this window. The Seagulls have cooled their pursuit of the Dutchman for the time being.

The attacker is a man in-demand right now and Leeds could face a battle to keep hold of him over the next couple of months. The likes of PSG, Liverpool and Chelsea have all been linked.

Summerville, who is 22-years-old, moved to England in 2020 from Feyenoord. He has since scored 25 goals in 89 games, 21 of which came in the last campaign.

Attacker to move on again

Toulouse have now agreed a few with MK Dons for former Whites player Max Dean, as per the MK Citizen. The 20-year-old is edging closer to a move to France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He began his career with Leeds and rose up through their ranks before penning his first professional deal in 2020.

The forward was a regular for the Under-21’s but never made a first-team appearance.

MK Dons signed him in 2022 and he has fired 20 goals in 43 outings during his spell in Buckinghamshire.

The Dons missed out on promotion to League One last term after losing in the play-offs at the semi-final stage to eventual winners Crawley Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-midfielder to leave

Alfie McCalmont is ‘poised’ to leave Carlisle United, the News & Star report. The Northern Ireland international, like Dean, progressed up through the different age groups at Thorp Arch.

The 24-year-old played four times for Leeds, as well as having loan stints at Oldham Athletic, Morecambe and the Cumbrians before the latter snapped him up permanently.