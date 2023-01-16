News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Boss provides injury update on Leeds United player after setback halts impressive run

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton has provided an injury update on Leeds United’s Ian Poveda after a setback for the on-loan Whites attacker.

By Lee Sobot
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Poveda has burst back on to the scene as a regular Tangerines starter of late, thriving in the no 10 role and lining up in four games in succession. The 22-year-old scored and also bagged an assist in this month’s 4-1 victory against FA Cup third round visitors Nottingham Forest but was absent from the matchday squad for Saturday’s Championship clash at Watford. Blackpool fell to a 2-0 defeat in the fixture, after which Appleton revealed that Poveda had failed a late Saturday morning fitness test on a groin issue.

“He felt sore yesterday (Friday),” said Appleton to the Blackpool Gazette. “We felt reasonably confident his groin would be okay today but he had a fitness test this morning and he didn’t come through it.”

Hide Ad
INJURY UPDATE: On Leeds United's Blackpool loanee Ian Poveda, left. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images.
Michael AppletonIan PovedaBlackpoolNottingham Forest