Leeds United target reportedly interested in switch as Raphinha awaits new international date
Leeds United are building their way towards Sunday's eagerly-awaited Premier League clash against arch rivals Manchester United at Elland Road.
The Red Devils will take on the Whites in a Sunday 2pm kick-off and we bring you all the main Leeds United headlines in one place here with our Tuesday morning round-up.
Whites target reportedly interested in Premier League move
Leeds United transfer target Brenden Aaronson is reportedly interested in a move to the Premier League this summer.
Leeds United's Raphinha to replay chaotic international as Premier League stars are hit with bans
Leeds United winger Raphinha faces a World Cup Qualifying replay against Argentina thanks to a ruling of FIFA's disciplinary committee.
Bottom-half rivals rocked by huge injury blow
Leeds United's bottom-half rivals Newcastle United have been rocked by a huge injury blow to a key player ahead of the Premier League run-in.
Video shows Merseyside police officer using pepper spray on Leeds United fans
Footage published on social media has shown a Merseyside Police officer using pepper spray on Leeds United fans at Goodison Park.
Ralf Rangnick gives Manchester United injury update as striker sits out with Leeds United clash looming
Ralf Rangnick has Fred back in his Manchester United squad this week ahead of games against Brighton and Leeds United.
