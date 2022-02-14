Marcelo Bielsa's men sit 15th with 23 points from their 23 games so far, while Newcastle have moved out of the drop zone to 17th place in the past week, reaching 21 points with victory in their 23rd outing.

That result made it three wins on the bounce, a run that started with their 1-0 win at Elland Road in January.

One of the most influential figures in that run only arrived at St James' Park last month but is now facing a spell on the sidelines.

Kieran Trippier had played every minute of Newcastle United' s last four games, scoring in the win over Everton and giving the Magpies the lead against Villa, before going off with a second half foot injury.

Newcastle have confirmed that the full-back has fractured a bone in his foot and will be 'sidelined for the upcoming fixtures' starting with next weekend's difficult trip to West Ham United.

A club statement read: "Trippier underwent an X-ray immediately after the game and scans have shown a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot".

Reports suggest the 31-year-old will undergo surgery this week in a bid to get him back playing as soon as possible.

HUGE BLOW - Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has fractured a bone in his foot Pic: Getty

Trippier joined Newcastle in the January transfer window for £13.5m, plus add-ons, from Atletico Madrid. Eddie Howe's squad was also strengthened by the £25 capture of Burnley's Chris Wood, a £33m deal for Lyon's Bruno Guimaraes, the £12m signing of Brighton defender Dan Burn and a loan move for Aston Villa's Matt Targett.