The incident appeared to take place at half-time as visiting supporters made their way back into the stand from the concourse. Footage shows an officer involved in a confrontation with a number of supporters who were the intended targets of his PAVA spray. A separate video posted on YouTube shows officers attempting to control the movement of fans up steps and into the stadium and responding to pushing, their PAVA cannisters drawn.

PAVA incapacitant spray is approved for use of police in the UK and primarily affects the eyes, causing closure and pain.

During the game there were bottles thrown from the away end in the direction of Everton player Seamus Coleman as he prepared to take a throw-in. This season has seen a number of missile-throwing incidents involving Leeds supporters, who have also recorded complaints about what they felt was heavy-handed policing and stewarding of games at Chelsea and West Ham United.

The YEP has contacted Merseyside Police for comment on Saturday's incident.