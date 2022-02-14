Rangnick's men take on the Seagulls on Tuesday night and then travel to Elland Road on Sunday.

Midfielder Fred has been out for the last two games, missing fixtures against Burnley and Southampton due to a positive Covid-19 test but is once again available, along with left-back Alex Telles.

Striker Edinson Cavani remains out with a groin problem, while midfielder Nemanja Matic continues to struggle with a shin injury.

"Fred will be available again and will also be part of the group for tomorrow," said Manchester United boss Rangnick.

"Edinson is still out, the same with Nema.

"Alex [Telles] is back again in the squad - he was already part of the group for the Southampton game - and he will also be available."

Cavani, who fired in 10 goals in 26 top flight appearances last season, has started just six games this term having struggled with a series of knocks, and has scored twice. He missed the previous encounter with Leeds, a 5-1 win at Old Trafford on the opening day of the season, due to quarantining.

STILL OUT - Edinson Cavani remains out for Manchester United, who face Brighton on Tuesday before Sunday's trip to Leeds United. Pic: Getty

One of Fred's two goals from his 18 league appearances came in that rout of the Whites.

Manchester United have drawn their last two Premier League games against Burnley and Southampton despite taking the lead early in each fixture.

Prior to those two outings they were beaten on penalties in the FA Cup by Championship Middlesbrough, for whom a trio of ex Leeds players scored in the shootout.

Rangnick's men sit fifth in the table, a point behind West Ham United on whom they have a game in hand and seven points behind Chelsea in third.