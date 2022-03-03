Leeds United reportedly eye MLS attacking midfielder as popular figure departs Whites

As the new American boss continues to prepare the Whites to face the Foxes, we bring you all the key Leeds United headlines in one place here at our Thursday morning round-up.

Whites reportedly eyeing MLS attacking midfielder

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing attacking midfielder Djordje Mihailovic from MLS side CF Montreal.

REPORTED INTEREST: From Leeds United in FC Montreal's US international midfielder Djordje Mihailovic, right, pictured challenging Toronto FC's Noble Okello in the 2021 Canadian Championship Final last year. Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images.

Everton and Newcastle plus Serie A trio Roma, Bologna, and Atalanta and also Bundesliga duo Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund are also credited with an interest in the US international midfielder who could cost around £6 million. (Jeunes Footeux).

Jesse Marsch's Leeds United stars still have chance to say thank you or sorry to Marcelo Bielsa

Emotions have been overflowing all week and will continue to do so as new Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch sets up camp in what was Marcelo Bielsa’s office.

But the Whites players still have a chance to send a message to their recently departed Argentine former head coach.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United translator Andres Clavijo reveals 'sad' Thorp Arch exit

Leeds United analyst Andres Clavijo, better known to most as Marcelo Bielsa's translator, has said a fond farewell to the club.

Inside Leeds United assistant boss Cameron Toshack's Cyprus spell and his visit to Jesse Marsch

One of Jesse Marsch’s new number twos at Leeds United, Cameron Toshack, knows what it’s like to be number one.

'Massive' Leeds United game preparation threatened by fixture scheduling, blasts Norwich City boss Dean Smith

Norwich City boss Dean Smith has complained that fixture scheduling won't allow his side enough preparation for the Canaries' Leeds United clash.

