Leeds United head into the weekend with new manager Jesse March preparing for his first match in the dugout.

The Whites come up against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in Saturday’s early kick-off, and will be eager to put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone.

At the moment, Leeds are just two points clear of safety having played more games than both Everton and Burnley beneath them.

And Marsch has assured supporters that he intends to bring good times to Elland Road as he battles to keep the Whites in the top flight.

He said: “Over time I have found that I have always had an incredibly passionate and well connected relationship with the fan bases everywhere I have gone.

“Football culture for me is the best part of being a manager.

“It’s working with the team and trying to get the team to represent everything that you know that they can be and you want them to be and then what that means to be a club and perform for your fans and now have a strong identity with what the community is.

“I will work towards that every day and I know that our players have already shown that in spades so it will be fun.

“It will be difficult and there will be a lot to manage but I know we will have fun.”

1. Wolves in Traore exit talks Barcelona are already in talks with Wolves about what a permanent deal will look like for loanee Adama Traore. (TEAMtalk)

2. Gollini nears exit Tottenham's Pierluigi Gollini could secure an early exit from the Premier League as the goalkeeper has reportedly 'convinced' Lazio to sign him from parent club Atalanta. (Sport Witness)

3. Hammers name Bowen price West Ham United have reportedly slapped a £75 million price tag on star winger Jarrod Bowen in a bid to fend off suitors amid strong Liverpool interest. (Caught Offside)

4. Man United want Akanji Borussia Dortmund are planning for the departure of Manuel Akanji, who has a £21 million offer from Manchester United. (SportBild)