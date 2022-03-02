'Massive' Leeds United game preparation threatened by fixture scheduling, blasts Norwich City boss Dean Smith

The East Anglia club are due to visit Elland Road for a crunch bottom-of-the-table clash on Sunday March 13.

The game is a huge fixture in both team's calendars, with Norwich and Leeds both fighting for survival at the foot of the Premier League table.

Smith's side are five points adrift of safety with 12 games left to play, while the Whites are two points clear of the drop zone, with teams below threatening to overtake with games in hand.

This week, it was announced that a Premier League game between Norwich and Chelsea - who are both competing in the fifth round of the FA Cup - would be rearranged in the event that either club got through to the quarter-finals of the competition, which are set to take place on the same day.

It has been proposed that, if so, the clash would take place on Thursday March 10, three days before the Yellows are due to play relegation rivals Leeds.

Smith is not happy with the scheduling since a midweek evening fixture so close to two others is unfair to both the team and its fans.

Norwich City boss Dean Smith. Pic: Harriet Lander.

“They certainly haven’t been, I don’t think us as a football team have either. It’s two big games against teams who are around us, Brentford and Leeds,” Smith said.

“Why it (the Chelsea match) can’t be on the Tuesday or the Wednesday, heaven knows, or certainly the Premier League fixture-makers are the only ones who know why.

“I know it’s a Champions League night, but certainly the precedent was set before when it was a Champions League night and Burnley played Liverpool, so there’s no reason why we couldn’t be playing on the Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

“I certainly echo (the club's sentiments). It’s sandwiched now in between two massive games for us, massive fixtures.

Leeds claimed a 2-1 victory over Norwich City on the reverse at Carrow Road in October. Pic: Stephen Pond.

“The fact that it’s being played on the Thursday as well gives us very little time to prepare for the Leeds United game, so it’s very rare that games get brought forward and the announcement has come as a bit of a surprise to all of us.”

