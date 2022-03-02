Clavijo became a well-known face around Elland Road thanks to his press conference and interview appearances alongside the Whites head coach, who was sacked on Sunday and replaced by Jesse Marsch.

Marsch's staff has not yet been confirmed, with a small number of new faces expected to join some of those like goalkeeping coach Marcos Abad whose appointments pre-dated Bielsa's arrival, but Clavijo will not be among their number at Thorp Arch.

He posted on social media revealing he too will depart along with Bielsa and thanked fans for their support and everyone at Leeds for an 'incredible' experience at the club.

"Thank you for the overwhelming messages of support," he said,.

"I am sad to report that I too will be leaving the club alongside Marcelo and the rest of his staff. It has been an incredible two years at the club. I was treated as one of your own from the first moment, and I am immensely grateful for that. The club and the fans will forever hold a special place in my heart. Thank you to all the staff, players, and fans for some unforgettable memories."

Bielsa preferred to use one of his own staff as a translator, rather than a professional interpreter or linguist, and Clavijo took over the role at the start of the 2020/21 season from former assistant coach Diego Flores. Clavijo and Bielsa became an unlikely double act, the analysts' popularity growing each time he either translated a rare joke from Bielsa or was corrected on his translation by the Argentine.

Prior to joining Leeds Clavijo worked at Football Radar and Queens Park Rangers.