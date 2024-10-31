Leeds United are said to be looking to bring a Premier League flop to the club.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United ground out a point at the weekend, when they drew 0-0 in a tepid affair away at Bristol City. They are still in the thick of a Championship promotion race - but what is happening around Elland Road today?

The Whites have been credited with an interest in a player who has previously starred for Huddersfield Town - meanwhile, a former Leeds fan favourite could be on the move in January, as a number of clubs from both the Premier League and the Championship are looking to snap him up on loan over the course of the upcoming transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United have ‘interest’ in loan move for Lewis O’Brien

Leeds United could look to bolster their midfield options in January - according to a report from TEAMtalk, the Whites are looking to bring Lewis O’Brien to the club in the coming months.

Leeds look to be far from the only interested outfit, however - clubs such as Southampton, West Bromwich Albion, Sheffield United, Stoke City and Hull City are all thought to be in the race for O’Brien’s signature.

Currently, the former Terrier is on loan at LAFC in the MLS. This presents a problem for any of his potential suitors, as there is a clause in his loan contract that could allow LAFC to make his loan stint a permanent one. Should they decide to activate this clause, it would effectively put every other club out of the race.

O’Brien’s career has plateaued somewhat ever since he left Huddersfield Town to join Nottingham Forest in the summer transfer window of 2022. He has only made 13 Premier League appearances since he joined the Trees, scoring a single goal - his time at the City Ground has been defined by loan moves to clubs such as Middlesbrough and DC United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tottenham Hotspur ‘braced’ for loan offers for former Leeds ace Archie Gray

Former Leeds United star Archie Gray could be on the move in the January transfer window - his current club, Tottenham, are ‘anticipating’ loan offers for the player, according to a recent report from GIVEMESPORT.

There is thought to be plenty of interest in Gray, with clubs in both the Championship and the Premier League looking to bring him on board. While Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has struggled to fit him into his first team plans so far this season, they will not let the Whites academy graduate leave the club on a permanent transfer.

Gray joined Spurs in the summer transfer window for an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of £40 million. Since his arrival at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Gray has made nine appearances in all competitions, but has yet to score a goal or register an assist for the Lilywhites.

During his time at Leeds, Gray made 44 league appearances, having joined their academy all the way back in 2014. Last season, the 18 year old won the Championship Young Player of the Year award for his efforts over the course of the 2023/24 campaign.