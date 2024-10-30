11 iconic Leeds United kits Adidas could recreate after ‘multi-year’ deal signed

Leeds United have had many famous shirts over the years, while this season’s best-selling away kit has all the makings of becoming a cult classic.

News of Adidas’ renewal as official kit manufacturer has been met with positivity among most sections of the Whites’ fanbase, with this season’s sold-out-in-twenty-four-hours away shirt sending the right message to the sportswear manufacturer.

Leeds have tremendous pull when it comes to potential merchandising given the club’s loyal, global fanbase which over the past six years has continued to grow.

Adidas have agreed to a new multi-year commercial partnership with Leeds that could see the German company release non-football Leeds United-themed attire, such as the existing Spezials range launched earlier this year.

The company has said in a statement released by Leeds they plan to create more ‘iconic kits’. Here’s are the shirts of the past new designs could be modelled on.

1 . The Beckford: 2009/10 It doesn't get much more iconic than beating Manchester United in their own backyard whilst being two divisions below. Adidas could reimagine the unsymmetrical home shirt from the 2009/10 season with their own 'three-stripe' spin on a classic. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . The Deep Blue: 2001-03 Leeds' third kit between 2001 and 2003 wasn't worn all that often but it certainly was a looker, and one current manufacturer Adidas could recreate with the same colour scheme as fellow clients and Argentinian giants Boca Juniors. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . The Classic Home: 2002/03 Collar, blue stripes on the side and at the cuffs, a recreation of this home shirt would be one of the more subtle reimagined Leeds strips by Adidas. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . The Blue Stripe: 1999/00 With an iconic blue band across the chest of this otherwise all-yellow number, a modern-day, Adidas-manufactured version of Leeds' third kit during 1999/00 would go down a treat. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . The Half-and-Half: 1997-99 A memorable away shirt from 1997-99, this half-and-half strip has already been suggested by some fans as Adidas' next project, if they want to build upon the success of this season's change kit. | Getty Images Photo Sales