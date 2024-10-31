Bundesliga club 'weighing up' £10m transfer move for Leeds United player

A Leeds player could make the permanent jump to the Bundesliga.

Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen is currently playing for Eintracht Frankfurt on a season long loan deal - and the Bundesliga outfit are reportedly considering snapping up the 27 year old on a permanent basis.

Since Kristensen made the jump to the Waldstadion in the summer, he has made 12 appearances in all competitions for Frankfurt, scoring a single goal and notching up as many assists along the way.

Last season, Kristensen was shipped out on loan to AS Roma in the Serie A - as such, it seems that Leeds have little interest in retaining his services in the long term.

Speaking in an interview with Scandinavian outlet Tipsbladet, Frankfurt sporting director Timmo Hardung said: “It is definitely an opportunity for us. We greatly appreciate [Kristensen] and his qualities as a football player.

“When you think about the squad next season, we will look at whether we want him permanently. Right now he is on loan with us until June 2025, so we have him secured until then. He is very important to us.”

Speaking with Sport Witness, Hardung added: “[His future] has not been decided yet, and we will have to talk to him about whether it could be the right thing for him. We also have to talk to Leeds to see if it is possible that we can sign him permanently.”

Kristensen joined Leeds in the summer transfer window of 2022 for an undisclosed fee that was thought to be in the region of £10 million. Since then, he has made 26 league appearances for the Whites, scoring three goals along the way. Previously to his time in West Yorkshire, he has played for clubs such as Ajax, RB Salzburg and FC Midtjylland - he has also picked up 24 caps on the international stage for his native Denmark.