Leeds United have learned the importance of squad depth in recent weeks.

Leeds United are one of several English clubs reportedly eyeing up a move for Steaua Bucharest centre-back Joyskim Dawa.

Dawa is attracting plenty of attention for his performances on the continent, with Steaua Bucharest winning their first two Europa League group stage games. The 28-year-old was Man of the Match as his side produced a battling 1-0 win at Greek Super League outfit PAOK, despite going down to 10 men before the hour mark.

The Mirror now report that numerous scouts were in attendance to watch Dawa keep PAOK at bay that night, with the defender looking set to make the step up at this later stage in his career. And the outlet names Leeds as one of five English teams weighing up a possible move for the nine-cap Cameroon international.

Daniel Farke’s side are said to be joined by Premier League duo Everton and Fulham in ‘keeping tabs’ on Dawa, while Leicester City and Burnley are also thought to have made initial enquiries. And the report adds that representatives of the centre-back insist the ‘late bloomer’ is ready to step up and provide competition to top-flight defences.

Leeds are disadvantaged by not yet being a top-flight team, particularly given the interest from Everton, Leicester and Fulham, but look well-placed to fight for Championship promotion once again under Farke. And a move for Dawa could come at a bargain price, with suggestions the right-footed centre-back has a release clause worth around £4million.

Dawa is thought to be keen on playing Premier League football after spending the last eight years of his career playing across Ukraine, Latvia and Romania. And Steaua Bucharest aren’t expected to stand in his way, with the club’s owner Gigi Becali saying this summer: "If someone pays the money for him, we will let him go!"

It is unclear whether Leeds or anyone else will make a move in January but recent issues in West Yorkshire have highlighted the importance of squad depth. Farke lost defensive midfield pair Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev to serious knee injuries within three days of each other earlier this month, with recruitment chiefs now scouring the market for possible free agent options - one of which is former Nottingham Forest man Cheikhou Kouyaté.

Leeds are well-stocked on the left side of defence with Pascal Struijk, Max Wober and Ampadu all comfortable there. But it’s a different matter on the right, with Joe Rodon the only senior option.

James Debayo is well-liked by Farke, and for good reason, but completely untried at first-team level. The 19-year-old could soon be called upon, with Rodon one yellow card away from a one-game ban.