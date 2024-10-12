Despite dropping two points in heart-breaking fashion at Sunderland last week, Leeds United can enjoy the October international break knowing they are well-placed for another promotion push. Daniel Farke’s side sit fifth in the Championship after nine games and are within touching distance of the top-two - a significant improvement on this time last season.

Things could have been even better, however, with Leeds not getting what they deserve on multiple occasions. The Whites have arguably been the better side in every league game so far and could so easily have taken three points from the likes of Sunderland, Burnley and Portsmouth. And the underlying data would suggest they should have.

Statistical gurus Opta have recently published their expected points table, which calculates how many points each team should have earned, based on the expected goals total from each individual match. And not only do they have Leeds right up there, but promotion rivals Sunderland, Burnley and Sheffield United are all further down. Take a look below...

1 . 24. Portsmouth Expected points: 7.3 | Actual points: 5 | Actual position: 23rd | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 23. Cardiff City Expected points: 7.4 | Actual points: 5 | Actual position: 24th | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 22. Plymouth Argyle Expected points: 7.7 | Actual points: 11 | Actual position: 14th | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . 21. Preston North End Expected points: 7.8 | Actual points: 9 | Actual position: 19th | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . 20. Sheffield Wednesday Expected points: 9.4 | Actual points: 11 | Actual position: 15th | Getty Images Photo Sales