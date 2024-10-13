Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Leeds United cult hero left Elland Road for Washington in January 2023.

Mateusz Klich regrets not being able to celebrate Leeds United’s 2019/20 promotion triumph with fans due to the pandemic but hopes for a ‘double celebration’ come May.

Klich played an almost ever-present role as Leeds returned to the Premier League after a tumultuous 16-year absence, typifying the turnaround under Marcelo Bielsa in going from outcast to icon. The Polish international started every single Championship match under the Argentinian up until the 2-0 win at Derby County in July - an incredible 92-game run.

Leeds had already secured the title by that point and had been celebrating for days - as was seemingly evident by Klich’s antics. He was in the empty stands alone cheering on the celebrations but the fact those seats were empty, both at Pride Park and Elland Road against Charlton on the final day, left the midfielder looking back and wishing otherwise.

“The only thing I regret - that we got promoted during Covid, and there were no fans in the stadium or a parade in the city,” Klich told The Athletic. “They waited 16 years for that and we couldn’t properly celebrate with the fans. I was hoping last season that the boys could go up and we could have a double parade to celebrate, but they have another chance now.”

Marsch conversation

Klich’s role in that memorable campaign has been immortalised with a mural outside Elland Road - not of him, but by him. The stylish midfielder is responsible for the ‘Champions 2020’ graffiti artwork on Lowfields Road, just by the north-east corner of the ground.

That central role continued during an excellent first Premier League season but waned after Bielsa left in February 2022, with new manager Jesse Marsch moving to bring his own players through the door that following summer. He made just 14 league appearances during the first-half of the 2022/23 campaign, all of which came from the bench, before joining D.C United in January.

“I’m a smart player, I knew it was coming,” Klich added of his Leeds career ending. “I had a conversation with Jesse and he said I would be playing less. I agreed but I didn’t want to leave Leeds, so I stayed and agreed to that role. That was all good.

“But (then) I had the opportunity to move on and play more, so I took it. That’s football, and it’s pretty simple in the end. You’re getting older, younger players come in, new managers come in and bring their own players. It’ll probably happen to me here, too. Eventually, I’ll have to move.”