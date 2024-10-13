Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two more Leeds United players were in international action yesterday.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Junior Firpo’s purple patch continued on the international scene with the Leeds United defender scoring twice in the Dominican Republic’s 5-0 Concacaf Nations League win over Antigua & Barbuda yesterday.

Firpo’s foray into the attacking positions saw him start on the right-wing in Bermuda, with his nation looking to continue a perfect start to their Nations League campaign. And the Leeds fan-favourite was pivotal throughout, playing a role in the Dominican Republic’s second goal before taking matters into his own hands later in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the score at 3-0, Firpo reacted quickly to his teammate winning possession high up and finished from a more natural position on the left-hand side - but the best was yet to come. The 28-year-old won a penalty after a foul from Kieron Richards and with the game already settled, he dinked an audacious panenka into the net which left the Antigua & Barbuda goalkeeper red-faced.

Firpo now has three goals in two games for club and country, having scored what he thought was the winner at Sunderland last week until Illan Meslier’s added-time error allowed the Black Cats to level. The full-back will face yesterday’s opponents again on Tuesday, with kick-off in Bermuda at 6.30pm UK time.

Loading....

Brenden Aaronson was also in action overnight as the USA beat Panama 2-0 in their first game under Mauricio Pochettino. The Leeds midfielder won a starting spot under his new manager and played 78 minutes as goals from Yunus Musah and Ricardo Pepi ensured victory in Austin against a Panama side interestingly managed by former Whites boss Thomas Christiansen.

Reports from US media following the game follow a familiar tone for Aaronson, who was praised for his energy and work-rate - strengths Pochettino will love - while marked down in ratings for a lack of composure at times. NBC Sports writer Nicholas Mendola summed it up perfectly, writing: “Typically frenetic, at times anxious, but ran his shorts off and had some fantastic moments on the dribble and in distribution.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaronson’s next game is only a short journey away in Guadalajara, Mexico, but takes place in the early hours of Wednesday morning. But with both yesterday’s win over Panama and that meeting with Mexico being friendlies, it could be that Pochettino rotates heavily between fixtures and the Leeds man could be rested.

Firpo and Aaronson are expected to be the latest back at Thorp Arch ahead of Friday’s visit of Sheffield United to Elland Road. More important than everything is that the pair return without injury and both look to have come through yesterday’s game unscathed.