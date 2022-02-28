Leeds United close in on new head coach as fans say emotional farewell to Marcelo Bielsa

The Whites will be back in action next Saturday lunchtime with an away trip to Leicester City and our Monday morning round-up piece brings you all the latest Leeds United headlines in one place.

Leeds United new head coach latest: Swift appointment expected to replace Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United are set to make a swift appointment in naming a new head coach after sacking Marcelo Bielsa.

FINAL OUTING: For Marcelo Bielsa as Leeds United head coach in Saturday's clash against Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road, above. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Keep up to date with all the latest news as the Whites close in on appointing a successor to the Argentine at our rolling live blog HERERead the full story on why the Whites disposed of the services of their head coach HEREAnd read an extended piece from chief football writer Graham Smyth on the wrong ending for the Argentine HERE

Jesse Marsch expected to be in charge for Foxes trip

Jesse Marsch will reportedly be in charge for Leeds United when they take on Leicester at the King Power Stadium next Saturday lunchtime.

Read all of the latest Leeds United and Premier League transfer gossip at our round-up piece HERE.

Fans say an emotional farewell to Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa said goodbye to Leeds United fans outside Thorp Arch on Sunday afternoon, just hours after the club announced the manager's departure.

Read the story about a very sad farewell to the Argentinian head coach HERE

Leeds United coach sends gratitude to outgoing Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United Under 23s coach Mark Jackson says he's learned so much from working at close quarters with Marcelo Bielsa.

Read the thoughts of the under-23s boss whose side are in action this evening away at Tottenham Hotspur HERE

Famous Leeds United fan cites bigger picture in Marcelo Bielsa sacking and poses Whites question

Leeds United-supporting comedian Jon Richardson has expressed his disappointment at the sacking of Marcelo Bielsa and highlighted concern over the bigger picture of the Argentine's departure.

Find out what comedian Jon Richardson has had to say about the decision of the club that he supports HERE