Leeds United close in on new head coach as fans say emotional farewell to Marcelo Bielsa
Leeds United are into life without Marcelo Bielsa as head coach having sacked the Argentine following Saturday's 4-0 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur.
The Whites will be back in action next Saturday lunchtime with an away trip to Leicester City and our Monday morning round-up piece brings you all the latest Leeds United headlines in one place.
Leeds United new head coach latest: Swift appointment expected to replace Marcelo Bielsa
Leeds United are set to make a swift appointment in naming a new head coach after sacking Marcelo Bielsa.
Jesse Marsch expected to be in charge for Foxes trip
Jesse Marsch will reportedly be in charge for Leeds United when they take on Leicester at the King Power Stadium next Saturday lunchtime.
Fans say an emotional farewell to Marcelo Bielsa
Marcelo Bielsa said goodbye to Leeds United fans outside Thorp Arch on Sunday afternoon, just hours after the club announced the manager's departure.
Leeds United coach sends gratitude to outgoing Marcelo Bielsa
Leeds United Under 23s coach Mark Jackson says he's learned so much from working at close quarters with Marcelo Bielsa.
Famous Leeds United fan cites bigger picture in Marcelo Bielsa sacking and poses Whites question
Leeds United-supporting comedian Jon Richardson has expressed his disappointment at the sacking of Marcelo Bielsa and highlighted concern over the bigger picture of the Argentine's departure.
