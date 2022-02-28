Saturday’s 4-0 defeat to Tottenham would prove to be the well-regarded manager’s final match in charge at Elland Road, with the Whites now just two points above the relegation zone.

But despite parting company with Bielsa, Leeds chiefs were still quick to sing his praises following a hugely successful stint at the club.

“This has been the toughest decision I have had to make during my tenure at Leeds United, taking into account all the success Marcelo has had at the club,” Radrizzani wrote in a club statement.

“With Marcelo as our head coach, we had three incredible campaigns and the good times returned to Elland Road.

“He changed the culture of the club and brought a winning mentality to us all.

“The moments created, particularly in the 2019/20 season and winning promotion to the Premier League will, of course, live long in all our memories, myself and the fans included.

“However, I have to act in the best interest of the club and I believe a change is required now in order to secure our Premier League status.

“Recent results and performances have not met our expectations.

“We find ourselves in a precarious league position and I feel now is the right time to bring in a new head coach in order to have an impact in the decisive stage of the season. Naturally, myself, along with everyone else at the club would like to thank Marcelo for his efforts and achievements and we wish him the very best for the future.”

The importance of the Whites’ outgoing manager was not lost on director of football Victor Orta, who was responsible for bringing Bielsa to LS11 back in June 2018.

“Since arriving at Leeds United, Marcelo had a huge impact on the club, on a scale I have not seen before,” Orta said.

“He has created a legacy, overseeing major infrastructure improvements at Thorp Arch, uniting the supporters and the players, and giving a clear pathway for young players to transition into the first team.

“It is disappointing his reign has had to end in this manner, given the special times we have enjoyed in recent years, which have been some of the best in my career, but we cannot hide from recent results.

“I would like to thank Marcelo for his commitment and dedication, and I wish him every success going forwards.”

Check out the latest Premier League speculation...

1. Canaries scout Davis Dean Smith reportedly sent a scout from Norwich City to watch Keinan Davis for Nottingham Forest last week. The striker is on loan from Aston Villa. (The Sun) (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Brentford ‘wowed’ by Burey Brentford scouts have been left ‘wowed’ by Millwall youngster Tyler Burey and could move for the attacker this summer. (The Sun) (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. Gunners want Fernandez Arsenal are monitoring a potential move for River Plate midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who is also being tracked by Tottenham. (Fichajes) (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. Toon eye Kepa Newcastle United have been linked with a shock move for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The player could be available for around £50m. (Daily Star) (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Photo Sales