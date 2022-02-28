The Whites were dismantled 4-0 by Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on Saturday lunchtime, leaving the club just two points above the drop zone.

News that Bielsa had been sacked then emerged on Sunday morning.

United are now expected to appoint former Red Bull Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch as Bielsa's replacement and we will bring you all the latest news here at our rolling live blog throughout the day.

INCOMING: Jesse Marsch, above, is expected to be appointed as Leeds United's new head coach. Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images.