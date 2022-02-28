Leeds United new head coach: Swift appointment expected to replace Marcelo Bielsa
Leeds United are set to make a swift appointment in naming a new head coach after sacking Marcelo Bielsa.
Monday, 28th February 2022, 8:20 am
The Whites were dismantled 4-0 by Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on Saturday lunchtime, leaving the club just two points above the drop zone.
News that Bielsa had been sacked then emerged on Sunday morning.
United are now expected to appoint former Red Bull Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch as Bielsa's replacement and we will bring you all the latest news here at our rolling live blog throughout the day.
The Whites sit 16th in the Premier League table and return to action on Saturday away at Leicester City.