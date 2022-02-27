Famous Leeds United fan cites bigger picture in Marcelo Bielsa sacking and poses Whites question
Leeds United-supporting comedian Jon Richardson has expressed his disappointment at the sacking of Marcelo Bielsa and highlighted concern over the bigger picture of the Argentine's departure.
Leeds sacked Biesa on Sunday morning after three and a half years in charge following Saturday's 4-0 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur which left United just two points clear of the drop zone and having conceded 60 goals in 26 games.
But Richardson says there was more to Bielsa's standing then just the challenge of winning games and expressed his regret at the impact Bielsa's departure would have on a wider scale.
"It's a loss for football," said Richardson on Channel 4's Sunday Brunch.
"It's a loss of a good man and it's a question of whether you want to win or whether you want to believe in your team and what sport can do for its community."
