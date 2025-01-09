Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Leeds United goalkeeper has come under immense pressure this week.

Sam Byram and his teammates have had an arm around Illan Meslier this week as pressure mounts on the Leeds United goalkeeper following Saturday’s disappointing 3-3 draw at Hull City.

Meslier was at least partially responsible for all three Hull goals at the MKM Stadium as Leeds threw away a two-goal lead in the dying minutes. The 24-year-old was caught in no man’s land for Abu Kamara’s opener, fumbled a harmless header at the feet of a grateful Joao Pedro and failed to clear the corner that led to Kamara’s second and his side’s third.

Patience among supporters was already thin after a catalogue of errors and notable lack of great saves to balance them out, with a dismal weekend performance the final straw for many. That feeling also looked evident on the face of Meslier’s Leeds teammates in the immediate aftermath of Hull’s second and third goals, with Joe Rodon particularly frustrated.

Byram on Meslier

Raw emotion is always so much harder to control in the heat of the moment and after absorbing Saturday’s dropped points, a more philosophical approach can be taken. Byram is experienced enough to understand the perils of those between the posts and insists Meslier’s teammates are helping him through this tough patch.

“All you can do is support your teammates,” Byram told BBC West Yorkshire Sport when asked about Meslier. “At the moment, it is such a high-pressure environment. Every player will make mistakes, as a goalkeeper if anything you do leads to a goal, it’s under a microscope.

“If you’re a striker and you miss, or you’re a full-back and your man beats you, it doesn’t lead to a goal and it doesn’t come under as much scrutiny. As a team, we back each other. Everyone is doing their best, giving 110% every game. If someone is having a tough time, we put our arm around them and that’s what we do here.”

Farke has a decision to make

Meslier will almost certainly be dropped on Saturday, although that is because Leeds are hosting League Two Harrogate Town in the FA Cup third round. More interesting will be what Farke plans to do when Sheffield Wednesday arrive in West Yorkshire for the return of Championship action the following weekend.

Karl Darlow was signed in the summer of 2023 to provide genuine competition for Meslier, with the early consensus being he could eventually claim that No.1 spot under Farke. Chances have been few and far between for the 32-year-old, who started just one league game last season - a 1-0 defeat at West Brom in which his first-choice teammate was suspended.

While his status as second-choice at Leeds has been clear from day one, Darlow has established himself at international level with a string of fine performances for Wales. The former Hull man will hope to impress against Harrogate on Saturday and could well earn a spot between the posts for next week’s Yorkshire derby.