Reports that Leeds United have signed an Australian goalkeeping prospect are premature but he has been on trial at Thorp Arch.

Robert Cook, 17, is a former Perth Glory youngster who has not yet made the step up to senior football. Following a trial with Sunderland last summer he has been training at Thorp Arch with Leeds United. Although reports in his native country say that he has put pen to paper, the club insists no deal has been finalised just yet. The YEP understands Cook returned home to Australia for Christmas but is expected back in England in January, when he’ll turn 18.

If the signing is concluded this month Cook will be expected to compete with the likes of Harry Christy and Rory Mahady, with Leeds viewing him as an addition for the Under 21s initially. Mahady has had nine league starts for the 21s this season and Christy - who travelled to Germany for pre-season and has been part of the senior set-up without yet making an appearance - has featured just once, when he captained the side.

Leeds expect a quiet January transfer window when it comes to business for Daniel Farke’s first team. Joe Gelhardt is close to a loan exit for the rest of the season and Hull City are one of two Championship sides showing serious desire to capture the attacker.

Although the clamour for the signing of a senior goalkeeper has increased due to Illan Meslier’s mistakes in last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Hull City the YEP understands there are currently no plans to bring one in. The club also does not intend to sell the Frenchman in January. Farke is due to sit down with the media on Thursday afternoon ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup clash with Harrogate Town and transfer activity will be high on the agenda as well as Meslier’s place in the team after a number of underwhelming performances this season as the Whites’ number one. But as in all windows, Leeds say they are staying alert in case an opportunity arises or a situation crops up that requires a response in the transfer market.