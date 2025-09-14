Leeds United identify ‘top priority’ for January transfer window

The latest transfer talk from Leeds United.

Leeds United have experienced a challenging start to life back in the Premier League after Daniel Farke’s men collected four points from their opening four games of the season.

After battling their way to an opening night win against Everton, the Whites got a real eye-opener when they fell to a heavy defeat at title contenders Arsenal just days later. A goalless home draw with Newcastle United rounded off the action prior to the international break and there was further frustration when a last-gasp Gabriel Gudmundsson goal condemned Leeds to an agonising loss at Fulham on Saturday.

Ahead of Sunday’s games, Farke’s side were sat in the bottom six in the Premier League table and there is a clear need to improve their effectiveness in the final third if they are to move towards mid-table over the coming weeks and months. Despite the additions of the likes of former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, AC Milan winger Noah Okafor and Wolfsburg international Lukas Nmecha.

With four games gone in the league season, only the latter has found the net and that came via a late penalty in the home win against Everton. That has led to speculation the Whites could look to bring in another striker when the January transfer window opens for business in the new year - but one recent report has suggested their priorities may well lie elsewhere.

He told Football Insider: “Obviously they were in the market for an attacking player right up until deadline day – Leeds have yet to score a goal in open play in the Premier League in three games. [Lukas] Nmecha has been leading the line in the first few games of season, while [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin came on and did quite well against Newcastle. If he can stay fit, he could prove to be a real asset for Leeds United, so there are options there for Daniel Farke’s team. It’s obvious they will need a regular goalscorer if they are to have any chance of staying up.”

